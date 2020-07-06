Vermont lake to be removed from impaired water list

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says a pond that suffered many years of algae blooms and other challenges has improved to the point that it's being removed from the state’s impaired water list.

The state says Ticklenaked Pond in Caledonia County has had five years of water quality improvements and its delisting will make it the first lake or pond in Vermont to be restored to the phosphorus reduction goals mandated by the EPA.

Phosphorus runoff from farms and roads can fuel toxic algae blooms in a lake.

The state attribute the improvements to the hard work of Ticklenaked Pond Association to reduce runoff and nutrient pollution from the lakeshore and the watershed and a 2014 treatment paid for the Environmental Conservation Department.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/5/2020 10:05:23 AM (GMT -4:00)