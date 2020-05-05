Vermont landowners come together in Amazon partnership project

Vermont landowners are coming together under one big project to conserve land and meet environmental goals.

In partnership with Amazon and the Nature Conservancy, the Vermont Land Trust and Cold Hollow to Canada is helping landowners of a dozen parcels of land across the state get paid for preserve valuable wildlife through carbon credits.

A regional conservation partnership in the Northeast Kingdom called Cold Hollow to Canada has been encouraging practices that protect diverse plant and animal species.

But doing that is expensive, especially as timber prices fluctuate and syrup prices drop.

Now, that extra revenue will help landowners hold, steward, manage, and pass on their properties to future generations.

"That's kind of what our goal is up here -- keeping forests as forests, because not only are they sequestering carbon, storing carbon, but they're providing that myriad of other benefits that we depend on and really are the reason why we live here," said Charlie Hancock, the Cold Hollow to Canada President

