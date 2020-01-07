Vermont lawmakers back in Montpelier for 2020 session

Vermont lawmakers are going to be back in Montpelier for the 2020 session of the state Legislature.

Both the House and Senate are due to take the floor on Tuesday, continuing where they left off in May.

Among the topics lawmakers are expected to take up this session include paid family leave and increasing the minimum wage.

Both chambers of the Legislature are controlled by Democrats, but both issues are opposed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, a Progressive and Democrat, says they need enough votes on the two issues in case the governor vetoes those proposals.

