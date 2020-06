Vermont lawmakers are scaling back their plan to invest $100 million into expanding broadband internet access across the state.

They thought they could use a big chunk of the $1.25 billion federal stimulus package to get it done but it turns out there are some major obstacles.

Kevin McCallum from our media partner Seven Days took a closer look at this issue. He told our Celine McArthur about what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for McCallum's article in Seven Days.