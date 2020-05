As part of the CARES Act, Vermont received more than $1.5 billion in federal stimulus funding, an unprecedented amount. That's left state lawmakers tasked with finding the right way to spend the money and to do so legally.

Paul Heintz from our media partner Seven Days wrote a story about what lawmakers are up to with all that federal aid. He told our Celine McArthur about what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Heintz's story in Seven Days.