Vermont leaders respond after reports of layoffs over child care

Some Vermonters are losing their jobs because they can't get childcare. It's a story we first told you about on Channel 3 This Morning on Thursday and now Vermont's top leaders are responding to the reports.

"If you're a Vermonter and you're working at a five-person operation, you need to take care of your kids. If you're working at Walmart, which has hundreds of thousands of employees, you still need to take care of your child," said Vermont Representative Peter Welch.

A federal act gives people job security during the pandemic, but not for companies that employ more than 500. That means some Vermonters have to decide between childcare and their jobs.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch says that's why he supports a bill called the Hero's Act. It looks to address this issue. But Welch says Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed to exclude the paid family leave benefits to those employed by big businesses, with more than 500 workers.

"The need for this, for all of us, is so increasingly clear, that my hope is that Senator McConnell and others who oppose this up to this point will change their mind," said Welch.

