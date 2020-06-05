Vermont leaders respond to local protests

As protests continue across the country and here at home, Vermont state leaders are reacting to the local protests.

Both Vermont's attorney general and governor say they support the peaceful protests here in Vermont.

Vermont's Attorney General T.J. Donovan says as protesters come together across the state, he wants law enforcement to listen.

"I also urge law enforcement to exercise restraint and use their creative problem-solving skills so that protesters may peacefully express our nation's outrage and call for justice during these difficult times," said Donovan.

Governor Phil Scott says protests are an important part of our democracy and can drive change.

"The peaceful protests we've seen in Vermont are an important outlet for our communities to express their sadness, anger and frustrations, and to call for change. This is a critical moment in our history, and it is our responsibility, as public servants, to listen and allow for these protests to safely continue," said Scott.