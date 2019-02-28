Vermont leads the way in battery recycling

Vermonters are leading the way when it comes to recycling batteries. Last year, state leaders say Vermonters recycled more than 146,000 pounds.

To put that in perspective, that's enough to fill three and a half garbage trucks.

The most important thing officials want you to know about recycling batteries is that they are "Special Recycling," which means they go to a collection facility, not a blue bin.

Officials say when batteries go to a Materials Recovery Facility where all the recyclables are sorted, they can cause fires that endanger workers.

This is how they want you to recycle batteries. They say the easiest and most convenient way for you to do it is to have a place in your house to collect them in a box or bag that can be placed in a drawer or kitchen cabinet.

Once it becomes full or convenient for you, you can take them to one of the drop-off locations. CSWD employees say it's easy and doesn't cost you a thing.

“As a consumer you can just buy the battery, use them and replace them and you're not covering those costs, the manufacturer is. That's because of a program called product stewardship where these companies pay into a system that covers the collection and recycling costs,” Director of Outreach and Communication at CSWD, Michelle Morris said.

Although Vermonters are ranked as doing a good job recycling, the next question staff at CSWD want you to think about is "how can I create less waste?" When it comes to batteries, Morris suggests using rechargeable ones.

If you aren't sure where to recycle batteries. Here are some links to help you out:

Search for “batteries” on the CSWD A-Z list for details on battery recycling here.

Find all Vermont battery recycling locations here.