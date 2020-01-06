Vermont legislator proposes 'Green New Deal' for state

The chairman of the Vermont Progressive Party has proposed a Green New Deal for the state.

Sen. Anthony Pollina says the plan can raise $30 million over five years from the top 5% of earners.

The Times Argus reports that Pollina said the plan would reduce the state's carbon footprint and could generate revenue that could be used for home weatherization and renewable-energy programs.

Republican Sen. Randy Brock says he is concerned that this plan could push wealthy Vermonters to leave the state.

Brock says Pollina's plan to have four legislators and eight citizens regulate the money raised is undemocratic.

