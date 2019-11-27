Vermont likely to seek disaster aid from Halloween storm

The state of Vermont is expected to seek a federal disaster declaration to help pay to repair damage caused by a storm that hit the state on Halloween.

State officials estimate the flooding and wind damage from the storm that hit on Oct. 31 and lasted into Nov. 1 caused about $5 million in damage.

Earlier this week, the state announced it had received $500,000 in emergency repair funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Vermont Public Radio reports that since Tropical Storm Irene hit the state in 2011, Vermont has received 15 federal disaster declarations and one emergency declaration.

Vermont Recovery and Mitigation Chief Ben Rose says the number of disasters is consistent with forecasts that the state is “seeing an increased frequency of violent precipitation events.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

