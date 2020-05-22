Vermont lodging industry opening back up

Today is the day when Vermont's lodging industry can start taking reservations and welcoming people.

Hotels, B&Bs and private campgrounds can open in Vermont today.

But most of the cash flow comes from out-of-state visitors and there are still questions about how the required self-quarantine rules will work.

Other guidelines for the lodging industry to reopen include a 25% capacity limit and a monthlong record of all guests so the state can contact-trace for COVID-19 cases if needed. Compliance is based on the honor system.