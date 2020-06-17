Vermont man 1 of 2 charged in phone scam that targeted seniors

A Vermont man is one of two who face charges in Massachusetts after authorities say they participated in a multistate phone scam that targeted seniors.

Ajaykumar Chaudhari, 24, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jitendra Chaudhari, 27, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, are expected to be arraigned on charges of larceny and conspiracy Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court.

Police in other areas notified Adams Police in March that residents in their communities had sent thousands of dollars in cash to addresses in Adams under potentially fraudulent terms, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Investigators say they have identified at least $300,000 sent through the scam but are still investigating how the fraud was carried out.

