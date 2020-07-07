Vermont man accused in arson fire

Vermont State Police have arrested a man who they say set fire to a camp in Middletown Springs.

Investigators say Scott Saltis, 46, of Poultney, set the structure fire in May.

They say Saltis had been trespassing and living in the structure, even after being told to leave by the property owner and police.

The day of the fire, Saltis allegedly told fire crews he had minor injuries and said he had COVID-19 and snipers had him in their crosshairs.

He's due in court on July 16.