Vermont man accused of running down girlfriend pleads not guilty

A man accused of running down and killing his girlfriend with his car in Proctor Saturday appeared before a judge Monday.

Anthony Reynolds, 48, of Pittsford, faces a slew of charges in the death of his girlfriend, Melanie Reynolds, including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated domestic assault.

Monday in court, his lawyer argued that Reynolds should be released on strict conditions, but the state said that Reynolds has a busy history with the law including nine separate failures to appear in court.

"He then later admitted he did strike and kill Ms. Rooney and was unaware he even had done that until he went back to retrieve his cellphone," Rutland County State's Attorney Rosemary Kennedy said.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.