Vermont man charged in human smuggling case on Canada border

A Vermont man is facing a federal charge that he was involved in a human smuggling operation along the border with Canada.

A document filed in federal court in Burlington on Wednesday says that Border Patrol agents had installed a court-ordered GPS on a vehicle belonging to Alaa Abdulsalam Arif, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Essex Junction, before he was stopped March 21 in Enosburgh Falls, but allowed to continue.

The document alleges Arif was working with a Mexican man who was allegedly serving as a guide for five immigrants who later admitted to entering the United States illegally from Canada.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)