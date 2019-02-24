Vermont man charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida

Lee McChesney, 84, of Pawlet has been charged with soliciting a prostitute in the same investigation as NFL New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft.

Police in Florida released McChesney's photo with over 100 others who were served arrest warrants this week.

Channel 3's CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida reports that the investigation into human trafficking was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies and was part of a multi-county bust on spas in the area.

This made headlines earlier in the week as Robert Kraft faced soliciting charges in Jupiter, Florida.

McChesney's arrest warrant was served from the Vero Beach Police Department in Indian River County.

Both locations are part of the same sex trafficking case.

As the investigation continues, only arrest warrants have been served.

Police say no arrests have been made.