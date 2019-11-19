Vermont man charged with poaching salmon

A Winooski man is in hot water for allegedly poaching fish.

Courtesy: Vermont Fish and Wildlife

Vermont game wardens say Justin Cianchetta, 41, was busted taking fish illegally from Hatchery Brook in Grand Isle last month. They say a search of Cianchetta's home uncovered landlocked salmon fillets.

Hatchery Brook is closed to fishing from the mouth of the brook at Gordon's Landing, Lake Champlain to protect spawning trout and salmon.

If convicted, Cianchetta faces fines and the loss of his hunting and fishing privileges. He's due in court next month.