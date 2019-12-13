Vermont man charged with shooting himself in the leg at Denny's

A Vermont man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg in a Denny's in Lebanon last month.

Police say Michael Bushey, 21, was at the Plainfield Road restaurant on November 23 around 4 a.m. when he accidentally discharged his .45 caliber pistol into his leg. Bushey suffered minor injuries. Police say although there were several patrons nearby, there were no other injuries.

After reviewing surveillance video and other evidence, Lebanon Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday charging Bushey with reckless conduct with a firearm.

He's due in Grafton County Superior Court December 30.

