Rutland man charged with traveling to meet a 15-year-old for sex

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) A Rutland man is in jail after police say he thought he was meeting up with a 15-year-old for sex.
According to court documents, Robert McAdam exchanged text messages for about a year and half with an undercover investigator who was posing as the adult father of a 15-year-old girl.
Police say McAdam arranged to have sex with the girl in a hotel room in Queensbury, New York.
Officers were waiting for him when arrived at the hotel Tuesday.
He's charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.