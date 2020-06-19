Rutland man charged with traveling to meet a 15-year-old for sex

A Rutland man is in jail after police say he thought he was meeting up with a 15-year-old for sex.

According to court documents, Robert McAdam exchanged text messages for about a year and half with an undercover investigator who was posing as the adult father of a 15-year-old girl.

Police say McAdam arranged to have sex with the girl in a hotel room in Queensbury, New York.

Officers were waiting for him when arrived at the hotel Tuesday.

He's charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.