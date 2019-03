A Windsor, Vermont, man is due in court in New Hampshire Monday on charges he tried to meet a person for sex that he believed was a child.

Jason Bessent

Lebanon police officers posed as a child on social media, where they interacted with Jason Bessent, 37. Police say Bessent went to a local park on March 1 to try to meet the person he thought was a child for sex.

Police arrested Bessent on charges including attempted sexual assault.