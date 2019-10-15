Vermont man fined for filling in wetland

A Rutland man has been fined $6,000 for illegally removing vegetation and filling in wetland.

The state says between 2013 and 2016, Leonard Knappmiller filled in more than 10,000-square feet of wetland and wetland buffer on his property.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation says wetlands are valuable for the public and environment. That's because wetlands store water during floods and protect surrounding land. They also protect water quality and fish habitat.

The department asked that Knappmiller fix the issue in 2016 but says the work didn't get done.