Vermont man on escape found hiding in someone else's apartment

A man who was on escape from the Vermont Department of Corrections gets picked up after being found hiding in an apartment that wasn't his.

Northfield Police say they responded to Michael Truman's home Tuesday to arrest him, but he wasn't there.

Later, officers say a stolen car pulled up and Truman and a woman got out with backpacks.

Officers used a search warrant to arrest him, but he wasn't in the apartment.

Police say they found him hiding in the bathroom of another apartment which he trespassed into.

They say heroin could be seen in the side of his backpack.

He was arrested.

Police also arrested Cole Brooks. They say he was driving the stolen car and had cocaine on him.