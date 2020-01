A Cornwall, Vermont man is one of five arrested in Massachusetts on weapons and drug charges.

Massachusetts State Police say four of them, including Edward Mahon (61), are suspected members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Police say they found guns, other weapons and meth in and around the hotel where they were staying. They where in Brockton for a funeral.

Mahon was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He's due back in court next week.