Justice for a former police chief killed in a motorcycle crash.

It happened back in 2014 in Woodbury.

Police say Frank Sargent crossed the center line on Route 14 and hit two people on their motorcycles. Joseph Robello, a former police chief from Massachusetts, died. Another man was seriously hurt.

Sargent pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts including negligent operation with death resulting.

He was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.