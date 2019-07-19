Vermont man reflects on time spent on Apollo 11 launch pad

Saturday marks 50 years since the world watched American astronauts walk on the moon.

It was as Neil Armstrong's famous quote said "one small step for man and one giant step for mankind."

The Apollo 11 mission is still considered one of the greatest achievements in space travel. And a lot of people who helped get that rocket to the moon, including a Vermont man named Ron Place.

Place moved to Vermont in 1975, after he was finished with the Apollo projects. He was hired by IBM and contracted through NASA to work on several of the Apollo rockets.

"The emotion when a rocket lifts off brings tears to your eyes," said Place.

Tears of joy, tears of pride and tears of accomplishment.

"I get goosebumps just thinking about it," said Place.

To help keep the memories, Ron Place built this perfect to scale model of Apollo 11. He says the model represents some of the proudest moments in my life.

The original rocket was 363 feet long and was built in a horizontal warehouse.

Place was part of a team that worked inside this black strip, when he lived in Florida.

"It's called the brain of the rocket. because that's where all the flight control computers, the driverscope, all that stuff all the electronics all the signals come from through that area right there," said Place.

Place says people don't realize the complexity of Apollo, everything had a double redundancy.

"Statisticians will tell you, if it was 99.5 decibels points perfect, there was still room for 1200 malfunctions. and we occasionally we had malfunctions," said Place.

There are events in Vermont Saturday to mark the anniversary of the moon landing.

The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium will have a lot happening including an Astronomy Extravaganza. Our Cat Viglienzoni will be giving us a preview on the Evening News starting at 5 p.m.