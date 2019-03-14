Vermont man rescued from icy slope on Mount Washington

Rescuers came to the aid of a skier trapped on an icy slope alongside Mount Washington.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says Sean Bagdon, 20, of Colchester, Vermont, had been skiing down Burt Ravine on the western side of the mountain Wednesday when he encountered icy conditions. Fearing a fall further into the ravine, he asked his skiing companion to call 911.

Rescuers used a snowmobile to ride up along the Cog Railway, then hiked up approximately a quarter mile before encountering Bagdon's skiing companion, who had waited alongside the tracks to direct them to him.

A rescuer secured Bagdon with a safety harness and rope and guided him up and out of the ravine.

