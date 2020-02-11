Vermont man sentenced for role in 2008 murder

A Vermont man connected to a murder more than a decade ago has reached a plea agreement.

Police say Timothy Arbuckle was an accessory in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello Jr. in Chester in 2008.

Arbuckle pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and violating his conditions of release. He will spend three years behind bars.

The victim's family wanted a longer sentence but the state did not believe Arbuckle's role in the crime warranted a murder charge. He was sentenced to 5-12 years, all suspended except three years.

The man who pulled the trigger, Kyle Bolaski, was sentenced last month to 7-15 years in jail for the murder.