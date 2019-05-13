Vermont man sentenced in New Hampshire drug case

A Vermont man has been sentenced to four years in New Hampshire on drug and firearms charges.

Nicholas Patten, 27, of Williston, Vermont, had previously pleaded guilty.

Court documents and statements say in 2018, a New London police officer stopped to assist a driver and observed Patten slumped down in the driver's seat. The officer also saw several needles, tourniquets, a syringe and white powder on Patten's jeans.

The officer said Patten woke up and began to thrash about, screaming things like "'Help,'" "'I'm drowning,'" and "'I'm trapped.'" A search warrant turned up cocaine, other drugs, cash, and a loaded pistol.

