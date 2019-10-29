Vermont man sentenced to death in failed prison escape

A Vermont man has been sentenced to death in a failed prison escape in North Carolina that left four corrections officers dead.

We first told you about Mikel Brady from Royalton a decade ago.

Over the years in Vermont, Brady faced charges for home invasion, assault and being part of a massive burglary ring in the Upper Valley.

Then in 2013, he escaped furlough in Vermont and fled to North Carolina where he shot an officer four times during a traffic stop. He pleaded guilty and was doing time behind bars when police say he and three other prisoners tried to escape, killing four corrections officers.

Jurors found him guilty and on Tuesday, they recommended the death penalty.