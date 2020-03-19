Vermont man shares 'Social Distancing Song'

It may be a challenge to find things to smile about right now, but this music video might just do the trick!

Courtesy: Adam Hall

Fortunately, our community has some creative people with a little bit of time on their hands right now, including music teacher Adam Hall of Burlington.

He borrowed the old Proclaimers song for his video and adapted the lyrics to fit today's new coronavirus reality and the call for social distancing. Check it out!

"A lot of people said, 'Oh, thanks for sharing this. This is hilarious. I watched it with my kids.' I think it just brings people together and makes them feel a little more connected," Hall said.

Hall says he usually doesn't get a lot of positive reviews for his videos, but people have really like this one.