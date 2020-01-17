Vermont man takes plea deal in fatal bridge brawl

A Winooski man has made a plea deal after facing a murder charge in a brawl that ended with another man plunging to his death.

Police say in June 2018, Joshua Granger punched Jared Streeter and Streeter fell off the Blue Bridge over the Winooski River and died. Investigators say the two men were fighting over a woman.

Police say it wasn't meant to be a fight to the death but they say Granger's actions led to Streeter's death.

On Friday, Granger pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter. He will not spend any more time in jail but will be on probation for five years.

