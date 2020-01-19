Vermont man who stole a car was caught in part to the vehicle's security system

A man who stole a family's car was caught, in part to the vehicle's security system.

Jason Moul, 38, of Athens, Vermont, entered a home in Londonderry, stealing clothing and keys to a car parked in the driveway. Moul began driving the car, but the family's OnStar located the vehicle traveling South on Route 30 in Dummerston. When Brattleboro police tried to stop Moul, he sped away. OnStar shut down the car, that's when Moul got out and ran away. Police tracked him down and charged him with Attempting to Elude, Gross Negligent Operation and Unlawful Trespass.

OnStar reactivated the car and the owner was able to drive it back home.