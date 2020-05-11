Vermont man wins award for work with birds

The winner of the 2020 Green Mountain Power-Zetterstrom Environmental Award was announced on Monday.

Brian Lowe of Randolph won the award for his work with the American kestrel, the smallest falcon in North America.

Lowe manages more than 40 kestrel boxes each year.

According to GMP, for a quarter of a century, Lowe helped set up and maintain dozens of kestrel boxes in Central Vermont.

WCAX met up with the avid birder in 2016 when he showed us baby great horned owls nesting at Brookfield Pond.

The award is in honor of Meeri Zetterstrom who helped the osprey recover in Vermont.

Lowe did most of his work with the kestrels in his spare time. The award is accompanied by a $2,500 donation to Lowe's environmental cause.