Vermont man wins national Nikon contest

A Vermont farmer recently won a National video contest held by Nikon. The theme was Follow your Passion. Andrew Neddo of Barre made a video talking about his passion of being a sixth generation farmer. He shot it in August renting a Nikon Z-6 and was told about his Top three finish in December.

Scott Fleishman: So Andrew, here we are. This is the backdrop for your video, your award-winning video. How did you find out about the contest?

Andrew Neddo: I just saw it on social media and once I saw it I just instantly had an idea for how I want to make a video and I enjoy making videos already. So I thought I'd try it out.

Fleishman: Did you have to sketch out what you wanted to do ahead of time or did you just kind of know how the sense of what you wanted to shoot, where you wanting to go with it?

Neddo: Well, I had it all in my head, kind of like my idea. Since I had to wait for the camera to ship to me that I rented, I had time to write out a little essay of stuff I wanted to have in it and draw out some little storyboards.

Fleishman: How long did it take to film?

Neddo: "I had the camera for a week and I would use a couple of hours before work and after work to get it done. So, about a week of filming. And then about two weeks to complete the edit.

Fleishman: You wanted to get out the importance of being a farmer and the negatives that farmers are facing and the positives that can come from farming.

Neddo: Well, it keeps the land being used, if the land isn't being used and there's no reason for people not to develop it. And also, people need stuff to eat, so that's really important.

Fleishman: When you found out that you won, what was your reaction?

Neddo: I was really excited, because for a while I thought I just made it for fun, you know? And then to actually hear that I got recognized that I made a good video, was very nice to, to hear.

Fleishman: Now that you've won this contest and this video is out there, what do you want other people to see when they view it?

Neddo: I just want them to, to see that farmers are just like everyone else. We have hobbies, like I like to do videos. And also that passion is something that isn't always easy, but if you strive through to keep pursuing a passion, in the end of the day, you'll be happy with what you've done in your life.

Fleishman: Andrew, congratulations. Thank you very much. It was very powerful and the colors popped and the music and the effects that you use, it really turned out great.

Neddo: Thank you.

Neddo says he's going to continue to make videos and he now doesn't have to rent the equipment to do it. His prize for his top finish in the Nikon contest was a brand new Nikon Z6 Filmmaker's Kit.