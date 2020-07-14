Vermont maple business forced to sell due to Canadian border closure

A Vermont maple product company is trying to sell their business, saying the Canadian border closure.

The owner of Tonewood lives in Canada and manages a cross-border operation in the village of Warren, Vermont. But during the pandemic, Dori Ross says the border closure complicated the company's supply chain and she hasn't been able to keep up.

After 10 years in operation, she calls this a bittersweet ending for her family. Now, she's looking to sell the company that's won a few awards.