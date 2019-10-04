Vermont marker commemorates 1st international hockey game

There is a new historic site marker on the Lake Champlain waterfront in Vermont’s largest city commemorating the first documented international hockey game.

The marker in Burlington’s waterfront park will be dedicated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The marker says the first recognized international ice hockey game took place on the ice of Lake Champlain in Burlington on Feb. 26, 1886.

Organizers say the game between the Montreal Hockey Club and a local team assembled by the Van Ness House hotel is the first documented ice hockey game between teams from different countries. Montreal won 3-0.

The game was part of the Burlington Carnival of Winter Sports in February.

