Vermont mayors outline goals for 2019

Vermont's eight mayors say they want lawmakers to ease permitting, raise clean water funds and promote electric cars.

The Vermont Mayors Coalition outlined its legislative agenda Thursday, calling on lawmakers and the governor to back their priorities. The mayors also want more tax credits for developing downtowns and improving emergency dispatch services. And removing burdensome land use permits is a top priority.

"The system we have today in municipalities like those represented up here is highly redundant and very expensive when you have projects that go through both a robust local permitting process and then need to go through an almost entirely redundant state land use permitting process," said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The mayors say they represent about 100,000 Vermonters.