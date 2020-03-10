Vermont mayors push Statehouse agenda

Mayors from across Vermont are pitching their priorities to lawmakers as the session enters its second half.

Leaders from Burlington, Rutland and other municipaities want lawmakers to pass Act 250 exemptions for downtowns, so they can continue to grow. They're also eyeing Tax Increment Financing districts, which spur development through tax incentives. Funding for weatherization projects is on the agenda. And the mayors also want the legislature to allow a 2 percent local option tax on commercial cannabis if the bill is signed into law.

"All we are asking for here is the ability to do what is done with alcohol that is sold in our communities, and put a small tax on it. The alcohol tax in Burlington is a very substantial revenue source, there needs to be something comparable," said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

This Friday in the Legislature is what's known as "crossover day," which is technically the last day for a bill to pass out of the House or Senate where it was introduced. The group of mayors hopes they can push their priorities forward into the second half of the session.

