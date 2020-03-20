Vermont medical worker tests positive for COVID-19

A Vermont medical worker has tested positive for COVID-19-- the first in the state.

The person works at Central Vermont Medical Center and is in self-isolation.

The hospital says the provider was in contact with patients and staff prior to developing symptoms. They say those who may have been exposed have been notified.

"This situation highlights the unusual challenge of this virus. People can be asymptomatic, meaning they feel well and are not presenting with symptoms of COVID-19, while they may have contracted the virus," said Anna Tempesta Noonan, the president and COO of CVMC. "Like all health care providers, we are working with the health department and other stakeholders to limit further exposure for our team and our community."

As of Wednesday, CVMC canceled all nonessential surgeries and procedures to reduce staff and patient exposure. The hospital is still providing essential services, and the public should still come to the hospital for needed care.