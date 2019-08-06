Vermont mom denies trying to kill toddler

A Rutland mother pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges she tried to kill her toddler.

Police says the attack happened in April but Kristie Buzzeo, 36, was just charged this week.

Buzzeo is accused of taking a knife from a neighbor's apartment, locking herself in a bathroom with her young son and slitting both of their wrists.

The exact motive is not clear but according to court testimony, Buzzeo and the child's father are involved in a legal dispute and Buzzeo told police she was worried she was going to lose her son.

Buzzeo has been receiving treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat since this incident took place back in April. She was released from that facility Monday and that's when police took her into custody.

She's charged with four counts, including attempted second-degree murder.

Police say Buzzeo walked into a neighbor's apartment and grabbed a butcher knife, then went back into her own apartment and barricaded herself in a bathroom with her son and slashed his wrists along with her own.

Court papers state Buzzeo has a history of mental illness and may have been hallucinating at the time of the incident.

"The state agrees that there is a significant mental health component that needs to be investigated in more detail.

But that gives the state concern that she's a risk for non-appearance and a risk of harm to others," Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Travis Weaver said.

The judge ordered Buzzeo held without bail and also ordered a mental health evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial.

Her son survived his injuries and is in DCF custody.