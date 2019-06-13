Vermont motorcyclist critically injured in crash

A Windham County man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash with a car in southern New Hampshire.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the town of Stoddard. Police say Sean Barber, 45, of Wilmington, was headed west on Route 9 when the car in front of him stopped suddenly to avoid hitting a deer. They say Barber lost control and slid off the road. He suffered critical injuries and was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A juvenile passenger in the car was transported to Concord Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Route 9 was closed for about an hour.