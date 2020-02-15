Vermont murder suspect Leroy Headley returned to U.S.

South Burlington Police say a man wanted in connection with a 2018 murder has been returned to Vermont.

Leroy Headley was arrested in Jamaica on February 5th. Police searched for Headley since 2018, after the murder of his girlfriend, Anako "Annette" Lumumba.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, the United States Marshal Service returned Headley to Vermont. He was transferred to the custody of the South Burlington Police at the Burlington International Airport.

Headley is being held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for his alleged role in the murder of Annette Lumumba.

Headley also had a second warrant for his arrest for Sexual Assault, specifically an allegation of engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age of 16.

He will be in court on Tuesday.

In a press release, South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke says, "Our organization is very thankful for their efforts, Headley’s arrest brings a degree of closure to the family of his victim, Anako, and the South Burlington community."