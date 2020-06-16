Vermont museum asks public to help pick exhibitions

The Bennington Museum says it has been struggling during the pandemic. It can't secure loans. It also can't properly order and set up exhibits or take them down. And that's wreaking havoc on its exhibition schedule.

So the museum is turning to its storage and the public for its next galleries. It's asking folks to check out a slew of items online and then vote on the ones they want to see displayed. They're calling it the "People's Choice Exhibit."

Callie Raspuzzi is the collections manager at the Bennington Museum. She told our Celine McArthur more about the museum's struggles and this new project. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the surveys.