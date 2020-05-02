A Vermont musician is raising money for families in need through social media with his piano and guitar.

Steve Hartman performs a virtual concert on Facebook Live once a week.

He says he first did it to help a friend in need but then more people started watching and starting donating. Hartmann says he has raised $1,000 in four weeks. He says he wants to put the money toward creating a food shelf called the little pantry.

"It's a national organization. There's one out in Hinesburg and there's talk of putting one in the Jericho area where I'm from so that's what I think most of it's going to go to build something like that. We're in the talks of it right now but there's a few other things I'm thinking of putting together as well," said Hartmann.

Hartmann says he performs every Saturday night - live on his Facebook page at 8:30pm.