Vermont natural resources chief to meet with the public

The secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is going to be answering questions about the state's efforts to deal with toxic chemicals that have been found in some locations across the state.

Secretary Julie Moore will provide more information about the ongoing efforts to deal with substances, know as PFAS that have been found in Vermont.

Earlier this year the Legislature passed a law requiring the testing of all public drinking water supplies for the substances.

While the meeting will begin with a discussion of PFAS, people can ask any questions they like.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday in Montpelier.

