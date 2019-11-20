Vermont naturalization ceremony becomes lesson for local students

Sixteen Vermont residents officially became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony in Shelburne Wednesday.

In a room full of family, community members and students of the Lake Champlain Waldorf School, 16 men and women originally from nine different countries declared an oath to became U.S. citizens.

"I feel great. I feel like this is a big accomplishment and I am very proud of this moment," said Aleh Timoshenko, one of the new citizens.

"I am so happy to be U.S. citizenship," added Muna Pradhan.

The ceremony filled with singing and American flags put an end to the long legal immigration process for these new American citizens.

"It is by welcoming and integrating people from around the world that the United States has become the vibrant and diverse country that it is today," said Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the District of Vermont Hon. Collen Brown.

Immigration -- both legal and illegal -- remains a contentious issue across the country, but the political divide did not deter these immigrants from going through the extensive process become citizens.

"It's kind of dream," Pradhan said.

"In pursuit of happiness," Timoshenko said.

The ceremony was held at the Lake Champlain Waldorf School, where the students are currently studying immigration. On Monday they got to witness the end result of the naturalization process.

"It was really cool and it was really nice to see all of them so happy," said Ruby Feinbloom, a 10th grader.

"I didn't really think of this type of stuff before," said Jonas Natvig, a 9th grader.

And after a day dedicated to them, it's time to celebrate for these new Americans

"I will celebrate tonight and will apply for a passport," Timoshenko said.

