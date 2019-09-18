Vermont nonprofit grapples with founder's past

A follow-up about history questioned in Vermont.

The Sarah Holbrook Community Center is named for a former UVM professor and clinical psychologist. She founded it in 1937 to serve low-income and immigrant families.

But, two years ago, the nonprofit that runs the center now learned Holbrook had connections to the controversial eugenics movement of the early 20th century.

Courtney Lamdin of Seven Days researched the history of Holbrook's involvement. She spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what she found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Lamdin's article in Seven Days.