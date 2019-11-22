Vermont nonprofits awarded broadband grants

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has announced thousands of dollars in grant money for three feasibility studies and business plans for broadband in rural, unserved and underserved areas.

The nonprofit CVFiber will get $60,000 to complete a feasibility study and business plan for its 17 member municipalities in central Vermont.

Newbury REDinet District will get $34,000 for a public-private partnership with Consolidated Communication to have a "town-wide-fiber-to-the-premises" network.

And Windham Regional Commission will get $60,000 for a study and plan to provide fiber to the premises in all 27 of its member towns.

