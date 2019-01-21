Vermont Fish & Wildlife offering free guided wildlife walks

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is offering free guided walks starting this winter in wildlife management areas to look for wildlife and their tracks.

Biologists and naturalists will lead the walks that will center on bird watching and observing other wildlife and signs of them.

John Austin, the department's lands and habitat program manager, says it's a chance for Vermonters to get to the state's 98 wildlife management areas. He says the department will have offerings all year, from winter tracking walks to summer birding paddles.

The events are free. Participants are urged to bring snacks and water and to dress appropriately for the weather.

Space is limited to the first 30 people who sign up. More information can be found on the department's website at vtfishandwildlife.com.

