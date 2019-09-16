Vermont offers free help with child safety seats

Is your child in the right safety seat?

The Vermont Department of Health and several other organizations are reminding you that it's Child Passenger Safety Week.

The Department says it's the perfect time to make sure your child is riding in a properly installed and sized safety or booster seat.

Vermont has 200 currently certified technicians and more than 71 fitting stations where people can get their car seats fitted.

The week goes through Saturday, and these fitting stations will be open on Sat., Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. to help parents with those seats:

•Shelburne Police Department

•Department of Children and Families - Bennington

•Orleans, Grand Isle, and Chittenden County Sheriff's Departments

•Windsor Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue

•Colchester Police Department-- held at Union Memorial School